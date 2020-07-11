PCB announces HBL PSL 2020 tickets refund details

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):Pakistan Cricket announced on Saturday the tickets refund process of the 10 HBL Pakistan Super League matches which were abandoned due to rain, played behind closed doors or rescheduled due to Covid-19 will commence on July 13.

The refund will be carried out in two phases. During the first phase, which runs from July 13 to August 5, the tickets of the five group matches – held behind closed doors – along with the February 29 washed-out contest in Rawalpindi will be returned.

The second phase will run from August 6-29 during which the tickets of the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the Final will be repaid.

The six-week-long refund process is the only opportunity for all customers to receive their refunds. The tickets will be processed daily from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm from the designated TCS Express Centers in Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Burewala, Chakwal, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jhang, Karachi, Khanewal, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mian Channu, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rahim Yar Khan, Raiwind, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot, Sukkur and Vehari.

To avail the cash refund, the ticket holders will be required to provide original, untampered tickets which will be validated by the TCS staff.

To curb the spread of Covid-19, wearing masks has been made mandatory for entering the TCS Express Centers for the ticket holders and they will be required to strictly adhere to the government provided guidelines.

PSL Project Executive Shoaib Naveed said here : “It has taken some time for us to initiate the tickets refund process, but I hope fans will understand that we had to cover all our bases due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country. I request all ticket holders to ensure that they follow the government SOPs and maintain social distancing.

“This year’s edition of the HBL PSL turned out to be a massive success with half a million passionate cricket fans coming to the four venues across the country to watch high-profile T20 cricket stars in action. It also established the PCB’s credibility as sound event organisers by hosting one of the biggest sporting events in country’s history.

“The PCB, along with all franchises, remains committed to reschedule the four matches of the HBL PSL 2020 which couldn’t take place and are eager to complete the edition.”

The PCB will announce the tickets details when the remaining four matches are rescheduled.