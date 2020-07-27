Pakistan shortlist players for Test series against England

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jul 27 (APP):Following the conclusion of two four-day intra-squad matches, Pakistan shortlisted the squad for the three-match Test series against England, which begins on 5 August. A spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board said here on Monday night that as many as twenty players has been shortlisted. The following is the squad:

Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.

Meanwhile, the rema

ining nine players – Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan – will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which will be played at the backend of the Test series.