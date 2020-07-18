Online athletics seminar begins

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jul 18 (APP):The Athletics Federation of Pakistan started a seminar here on Saturday to benefit athletes, technician and medical experts in the ongoing scenario of COVID-19 by imparting them latest knowledge on different aspects of the game.

The two-day useful activity is being participated by sports professionals, coaches, trainers, doctors, physiotherapists, members of the medical commissions and elite athletes belonging to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Iran, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka and host Pakistan. Before the event, AFP conducted a seminar on “Strength and Conditioning“ earlier this month.

The seminar was inaugurated by Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti.

Chairman SAAF and President AFP Major Gen (retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi welcomed all guests and participants. Dr Lalit K Bhanot, President SAAF, was also present at the opening ceremony. In their speeches, all the dignitaries congratulated and appreciated the initiative of Athletics Federation of Pakistan.

More than 300 individuals are participating in the seminar. Three high profile doctors, Dr Stephane Bermon, Director World Athletics Health and Science Department, Prof Dr Ryoichi Nagatomi, Professor of Health and Sports Science, Tohoku University, Japan and Brig (retd) Dr Naureen Satti, chairperson, Medical Commission, Athletics Federation of Pakistan, delivered lectures on the opening day.