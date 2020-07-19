Online athletics international seminar concludes

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jul 19 (APP):Online athletics international seminar “Run for Immunity” organized by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) concluded here on Sunday.

The two beneficial activity was participated by Coaches & Sports professionals of Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, Iran Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka and hosts Pakistan.

Two high profile Pakistani Doctors / specialists Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon & Maj Gen (R) Prof Doctor Tariq Mehmood Satti, Professor of Pathology (Hematology)/Advisor of Army Liver Transplant Unit, Rawalpindi, were the key lecturers on the final day .

Dr. Lalit K Bhanot, President South Asian Athletics Federation was the Chairman of concluding session. He appreciated the efforts of AFP for organizing the 2 Seminars during the current month which have contributed significantly in the promotion and development of Athletics in this part of the Asia. General Dahlan President Asian Athletics, in his message, also applauded the initiative of AFP.

At the end of session General Secretary of Afghanistan Athletics Federation,

Ms. Rowina Amiri paid vote of thanks to the lecturers and organizers.

In the concluding remarks Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Chairman SAAF/President AFP and Vice President Asian Athletics Association thanked the speakers and participants of the Seminar. Some screen shots of today’s session are attached.