OCA announces rescheduling of Asian Beach Games in China

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jul 11 (APP):The Olympic Council of Asia and the Chinese Chinese Olympic Committee have decided to reschedule the Asian Beach Games slated to be held in Sanya city, Hainan province, China from November 28 to December 6 this year , due to COVID-19 pandemic OCA and COC were in discussion to dates of the Sanya Asian Beach and keeping in view the ongoing situation of Corona Virus, they have made a decision to reschedule the Games , said Mohammad Khalid Mahmood , Secretary, POA here on Saturday.

“The concerned parties (OCA and COC) have been in constant contact all year regarding the Games and are closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis and working together to adjust the dates, if required”, he said.

“Once a decision is made, OCA jointly with Chinese Olympic Committee and the Sanya Asian Beach Games Organizing Committee will announce the new dates regarding the 6th Asian Beach Games”, said the POA Secretary.