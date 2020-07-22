Divisional level online training workshops key to growth of sports culture : Secretary Sports

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, July 22 (APP):-:Punjab Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said the divisional level online training workshops being conducted under the banner of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab will have long-lasting effects on the growth of sports culture in Punjab. He said this while addressing the participants of divisional level online training workshop here on Wednesday.

Divisional Sports Officer Sahiwal Abdul Qayyum was the host of the online training

workshop which was attended by all district and tehsil sports officers of the Punjab.

Ehsan Bhutta said the prime objective of divisional level online training workshops

is to pass on key knowledge and information to district and tehsil sports officers and

coaches of the province in the present circumstances when there is no possibility

of arranging a seminar or gathering to share knowledge.

“All district and tehsil sports officers and coaches must attend these workshops with

full dedication and responsibility and utilize this knowledge and training for the execution

of their official duties in their respective areas,” he added.Secretary said: “We began the chain of online training workshops at tehsil level last month and now we are holding these valuable workshops at divisional level”.Director Admin, Sports Board Punjab Javed Chohan also addressed the divisional level online training workshop. He stressed upon the district and tehsil sports officers to avail this online training opportunity fully and play their due in the promotion of sports across the province.

Mohammad Ishtiaque, Chief Instructor Civil Defence Sahiwal, highlighted the basics

of rescue operation and how to provide first aid during sports activities during the

online training workshop. He used different tools including plastic human body to

make the concept clear regarding the rescue operations and provision of first aid.

Later, he answered different questions put up by the district and tehsil sports officers

regarding the subject during the question-answer session.