DG, SBP inaugurates tree plantation campaign

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, July 23 (APP): Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab’s Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling at the premises of International Swimming Complex, Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) here on Thursday.

He prayed for progress and prosperity of the country after planting a sapling. Adnan Arshad Aulakh urged the divisional, district and tehsil sports officers to make tree plantation campaign a success by planting maximum number of trees. “Youth Affairs and Sports Department had planted one lakh 42 thousand trees during last year’s tree plantation campaign and we will try our best to plant more number of trees than previous year,” he said.