Azhar Ali leads PCB Green, Babar Azam captains PCB White

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jul 17 (APP):Pakistan men’s squad will take part in a four-day intra-squad match from today, Friday at the Derbyshire County Ground.

Pakistan men’s Test captain Azhar Ali will lead PCB Green, while Babar Azam, the Test vice-captain and captain of the white ball teams, will skipper PCB White, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

This is the first of the two four-day matches that the squad will play ahead of their three World Test Championship fixtures against England. Previously, the squad played two two-day matches during their 14-day quarantine period in Worcester.

PCB Green:

Azhar Ali (c), Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas and Wahab Riaz.

12th man: Imran Khan

PCB White:

Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Musa, Usman Khan Shinwari and Haider Ali