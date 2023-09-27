Sport climbing competitions held on World Tourism Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): The Adventure Club of Pakistan (ACP) in collaboration with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) organized the 13th Sport Climbing Competitions here at Ibex Club, Lake View Park on Wednesday to mark World Tourism Day.

The Club is dedicated to promoting adventure/outdoor healthy activities in the country, said a news release.

The event was organized through the continued support of Ibex Sports & Leisure Club, Lake View Park, Islamabad.

Frash Security Services and Northern Mountaineering Equipment presented climbing equipment items for the distinction holders.

At the end of the thrilling competitions, the position holders were awarded with shields and certificates of participation. Various educational institutions, adventure clubs, and individuals participated in different age categories.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Club was established in 1994 and it has a vibrant history of diversified activities, however, Wall & Rock Climbing is the specialty of the Club.

In previous years, the Club has organized 17 climbing competitions on International Women’s Day, 12 climbing competitions on International Mountain Day, and 12 climbing competitions on World Tourism Day.

On September 27, 2023, the Club completed the 13th season of the event in collaboration with PTDC following the UN-assigned theme.