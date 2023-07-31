Sponsorship plays key role to uplift squash; says Farhan Mehboob

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Eight times Asian squash Champion Farhan Mehboob has expressed concerns over the non-availability of funds to the young players due to which they are unable to showcase their talent on international forums.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Farhan said that Hamza Khan earned the World Junior Champion Title for the country after 37 years and motivated the players to perform in the upcoming Asian games.

Highlighting the roles of the Squash Federation, Farhan said that the players received support including rackets, tickets, traveling tickets and sponsorship for other such expenses at the international level. He said that in Pakistan, players even pay membership fees from the own pocket which declines their motivation and performance.

Farhan said that Hamza Khan had no sponsorship before leaving the country and only Pakistan Squash Federation and his department supported him. Private sector should come forward to support their athletes, he added.

He said to perform at the international level, the players need to be trained at a similar level, but Pakistani players are getting trained on the courts of Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore. “Besides the on-ground training, the diet of athletes is also important which includes multi-vitamins, high proteins and proper nutrients and bearing all the expenses are difficult for the players”, he added.

Talented players win the matches in sequence but if they lose one game, they receive heavy criticism, Farhan said adding that various talented players decide to settle abroad after getting discouraged.

Answering a question, Farhan said that Egypt had excelled in squash due to its strong roots and basic training. He said that there were 21 squash clubs only in El Gouna city, where 200 players were being trained in each club.

Appreciating the new world champion, Hamza, Farhan said that he had secured the title for the country without sponsorship and with the support of his family. He said that Hamza revived the lost fame of squash and the whole country is proud of him.