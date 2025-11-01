Sunday, November 2, 2025
South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke bowled out by Mohammad Nawaz during the Third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.

South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke bowled out by Mohammad Nawaz during the Third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
LAHORE: November 01 –
LAHORE: November 01 – South Africa batter Dewald Brevis playing a shot during the Third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
LAHORE: November 01 – South Africa batter Dewald Brevis playing a shot during the Third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
LAHORE: November 01 – South Africa batter Reeza Hendricks playing a shot during the Third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
LAHORE: November 01 – South Africa batter Quinton de Kock bowled out by (Shaheen Shah Afridi) during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
LAHORE: November 01 – Pakistani players celebrated the wicket of the South Africa batter Quinton de Kock bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.
