LAHORE, Jan 25 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the SNTV Monday announced an extension of their partnership that would allow the latter to provide news broadcasters around the world access to highlights of the Pakistan versus South Africa series and the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021.

This will be South Africa’s first series in Pakistan since 2007 and comprise two Tests and three T20Is, and begins in Karachi on Tuesday, while it will be the sixth edition of the PCB’s annual 34-match marquee event and second to be held in Pakistan.

The partnership means SNTV will provide highlights from each match day to its network of more than 1,200 clients. Founded in 1996, SNTV is a world-class sports video partner relied upon by credible and reputed media organisations to fulfil their content needs 24 hours a day, with 115+ territories reached worldwide.

The PCB and SNTV first partnered last year to distribute highlights of HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 and received an overwhelming response from international news broadcasters.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said here : “We are pleased to extend the coverage of Pakistan versus South Africa series and the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 through a global and respected organisation such as SNTV. This is part of our drive to build new partnerships and strengthen old relationships.

“This partnership will allow the PCB to showcase and take its international and franchise cricket to untapped markets that, in turn, will further enhance the profile of Pakistan.

“The extension of this relationship also reflects the interest and willingness of a global media house to work with the PCB, which has built a strong global reputation in the past couple of years by successfully convincing and encouraging leading cricket playing nations to resume Pakistan tours.

“The HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 was a catalyst to international sides agreeing to resume tours to Pakistan after their leading players spent nearly six weeks in Pakistan and realised that the country was as safe and secure as any other Test playing nation.

“This strong and positive message was spread throughout the world by SNTV and in this background, and following a successful 2020-21 domestic season in challenging Covid-19 times, we are delighted to be working with them again to ensure Pakistan cricket continues to grow from strength to strength.”

SNTV Managing Director James Dobbs said : “We are pleased to be expanding our partnership with the PCB this year to help them enhance the profile of cricket in Pakistan to a global audience. Using our engaged global media network, we will provide increased reach and exposure for both the Pakistan versus South Africa series and this year’s HBL Pakistan Super League.

“Being able to offer highlights of both these events to our broadcast partners is a great addition to our extensive international cricket coverage.”