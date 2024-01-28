SL cricket suspension lifted

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board on Sunday lifted the suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) with immediate effect.

SLC was suspended in November for being in serious breach of its obligations as an ICC Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka, said a press release.

The Board have been monitoring the situation since the suspension and is now satisfied that SLC are no longer in breach of membership obligations.