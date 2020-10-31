By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 31 (APP):Adeel Meo’s yet another five-wicket haul not only helped Sindh record a comprehensive victory over Central Punjab, but also earned his side a place in the final of the National U19 One-Day tournament.

Both Sindh and Northern ended the group stage with seven wins each from 10 matches.

The two teams will play at the final at the Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan’s home of cricket, on Monday, 2 November.

Central Punjab U19 v Sindh U19, Country Club, Muridke:

Left-arm spinner Adeel took a five-fer as Sindh recorded a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Central Punjab.

Batting first, Central Punjab were bowled out for 179 runs in 46.1 overs. Hasnat Abbas top-scored with 44, Mohammad Huraira made 30 runs. Adeel who was declared best player of the match, took five wickets for 34 runs. Aaliyan Mehmood and Zeeshan Zameer took two wickets each.

In reply, Sindh overhauled the target for the loss of one wicket in 30.4 overs. The pair of Mubashir Nawaz and Rizwan Mahmood added 173 runs for the unbroken second-wicket partnership to ensure a comfortable victory for their side. Mubashir scored 85 off 88 balls with the help of 14 fours while Rizwan’s 83 included 10 fours and a six that came off 95 balls.

Northern U19 v Southern Punjab U19, LCCA Ground, Lahore:

An all-round performance from Mubasir Khan led Northern to a four wicket win over Southern Punjab. After being put into bat, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 127 runs in 39.2 overs. Aun Shahzad with 50 and Mubashir Ali with 40 runs were the only two batsmen to offer resistance to the Northern bowling attack. Both hit six fours each in their innings, Aun also struck one six.

Off-spinner Mubasir gave away 26 runs for three scalps, while Mehran Mumtaz, Sajjad Khan and Adil Naz took two wickets each.

In reply, Northern reached the target in 29.4 overs for the loss of six wickets, Mubasir followed his bowling brilliance with an unbeaten 58 that was studded with seven fours and a six (49 balls). His innings took his team to the victory as Southern Punjab fought hard with left-arm-spinner Faisal Akram taking three wickets for 37 runs.

Mubasir for his match winning performance was adjudicated best player of the match.

Balochistan U19 v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19, Rana Naved ul Hasan Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Maaz Sadaqat 82 not only helped his side to a comprehensive win over Balochistan, but also earned him player of the match award.

After being put to bat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa posted 287 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs. Maaz top-scored with 82 off 106 balls, his innings included seven fours and two sixes. Haseeb Khan scored 77 off 97 balls with the help of 10 fours. The two added 142 runs for the second-wicket.

Aurangzeb took three while Muhammad Ibrahim took two wickets.

In reply, Balochistan were rolled over for 104 in 33.5 overs. Basit Ali top-scored with 26 runs which included four boundaries. Left-arm-spinner Zeeshan Ahmad took three wickets for eight runs while pacer Shahid Aziz took three for 23 runs. Haris Khan took two wickets as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowlers blew away the opponents with their incisive bowling display.

Scores in brief:

Sindh U19 beat Central Punjab U19 by nine wickets

Central Punjab 179 all out, 46.1 overs (Hasnat Abbas 44, Mohammad Huraira 30, Mohammad Waqas 25, Saeed Ali 22; Adeel Meo 5-34, Aaliyan Mehmood 2-32, Zeeshan Zameer 2-35)

Sindh U19 183-1,30.4 overs (Mubashir Nawaz 85 not out, Rizwan Mehmood 83 not out; Muneeb Wasif 1-20)

Player of the match – Adeel Meo (Sindh U19)

Northern U19 beat Southern Punjab U19 by four wickets

Southern Punjab U19 127 all out, 39.2 overs (Aun Shehzad 50, Mubashar Ali 40; Mubasir Khan 3-26, Mehran Mumtaz 2-15, Sajjad Khan 2-17, Adil Naz 2-18)

Northern U19 128-6, 29.4 overs (Mubasir Khan 58 not out; Faisal Akram 3-37)

Player of the match – Mubasir Khan (Northern U19)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 beat Balochistan by 183 runs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 287-9, 50 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 82, Haseeb Khan 77, Nasir Faraz 38, Haris Khan 26; Aurangzaib 3-34, Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 2-38)

Balochistan U19 104 all out, 33.5 overs (Basit Ali 26; Zeeshan Ahmed 3-8, Shahid Aziz 3-23, Haris Khan 2-29)

Player of the match – Maaz Sadaqat (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19).