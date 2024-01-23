Sindh Premier League to begin from Jan 25

KARACHI, Jan 23 (APP):Caretaker Sindh Minister for Sports and Culture Syed Junaid Ali Shah and Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Protection Ahmed Shah announced that the Sindh Premier League (SPL) 2024 would be commenced on January 25.

Addressing a press conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the ministers said that the SPL would continue till February 05 at National Bank Stadium Karachi.

SPL President Arif Malik, and renowned cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Chaudhry Shehzad were also present on the occasion.

All six franchise teams of Sindh province would take part in the inaugural season of SPL.

The ministers announced that the first day of SPL would be free for all.

Sports Minister Syed Junaid Ali Shah said that SPL was providing a platform to the young talent of Sindh.

Renowned cricketer Abdul Razzaq expressed his gratitude to the Sindh government for organizing SPL and commended the ministers for their support.

SPL President Arif Malik said that the original song of Sindh Premier League would be released on January 25.