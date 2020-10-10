By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 10 (APP): Sindh have been fined PKR 25,000 for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Friday’s National T20 Cup fixture against Southern Punjab.

A spokesman of the PCB said here on Saturday in the stipulated time,

Sindh were two overs short of their target after taking into account time

allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB’s

Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel that deals

with minimum over-rate offences.

“The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ghaffar Kazmi and Rashid Riaz,

third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Saqib Khan.

“Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction

proposed by match referee Nadeem Arshad.