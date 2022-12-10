Shoaib seals Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis C’ship title

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): Second seed Muhammad Shoaib of PAF punched above his weight to overcome top seed Aqeel Khan in the final and seal Men’s Singles title of the 35th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships 2022 at PTF Complex on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Shoaib defeated his seasoned opponent, who is almost double of his age in an epic 1 hour and 35 minutes 7-5, 3-6 (retired) to emerge victorious.

Shoaib got off to a flying start, taking a 2-0 lead, but Aqeel fought back to draw level. Shoaib again broke the 11th game of Aqeel and took the lead 6-5 and by holding the 12 games, finished the set at 7-5.

In the second set, after a few closely fought games, Aqeel took complete control of the game and won 6-3 the deciding set was expected to see some exhilarating tennis but due to injury Aqeel left the match in favour of Shoaib.

Earlier, in the Ladies Singles final Sarah Mahboob beat Noor Malik 6-2 (retired). It was being expected that the encounter would be closely fought out, but Noor Malik left the match due to elbow injury.

Sarah was awarded a cash award of PKR 40,000/- whereas Noor Malik pocketed PKR 24,000/-.

Heera Ashiq and Yousaf Khalil won the Men’s Doubles title by defeating Muzammil Murtaza and Mudassar Murtaza in a well-contested three-set match 6-7(4) 7-5 10-6.

Muzammil and Mudassar won the first set at 7-6(4). In the second set, Heera and Yousaf changed their strategy and started attacking on the net to win the set at 7-5. The match was decided in the super tie break which was won by Heera and Yousaf at 10-6. Meanwhile, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, the President of the Islamabad Tennis Association awarded a cash award of Rs.10,000/- plus a gold medal to Husanian Mehmood, who passed his ITF White Badge Chair Umpire this year.