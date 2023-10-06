Shehroze Kashif summits Cho Oyu peak

ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP): Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif accomplished a tremendous achievement on Friday by successfully summiting 8,188 metres Cho Oyu peak, the world’s sixth highest mountain, located in China.

According to Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), Shehroze Kashif currently holds the record for being the youngest mountaineer in the world, having scaled 13 of the 14 summits that are higher than 8,000 metres, thanks to this accomplishment.

His next plan was to climb Shishapangma, which is 8,027 metres high. “Our sincere congratulations to Shehroze on this amazing adventure,” Karrar Haidri, he said.

Last month he summited summitted Nepal’s 8,163 metres Mount Manaslu.

Born on March 11, 2002, Shehroze made history by becoming the youngest climber in the world to summit K2 on July 27, 2021.

He also became the youngest Pakistani to summit Mount Everest on May 11, 2021. After the successful summit of Mount Everest, Sports Board Punjab made him the youth ambassador of Punjab. He summited Broad Peak at the age of 17, after which he was called ‘The Broad Boy’.

He started climbing mountains at the age of 11 with Makra Peak being the first one, followed by Musa ka Musalla and Chembra Peak at 12, Mingli Sar in Shimshal at 13, Khurdopin Pass at 15, and Khosar Gang in alpine style at 18 years of age. Shehroze currently holds two Guinness World Records for being the youngest to climb K2 and the youngest to climb Broad Peak.

On May 5, 2022, he became the youngest in the world and the first Pakistani to reach the summit of Kangchenjunga – the third-highest peak in the world.

On May 16, 2022, he summited the world’s fourth-highest peak, Mount Lhotse (8,516m), in Nepal.

On November 1, 2022, Shehroze was recognized by Guinness World Records for the year 2023 for summiting Mount Everest and K2.

On May, 2023 he summited Nepal’s Mount Dhaulagiri (8,167m), the seventh highest peak of the world. In July 2022, Shehroze and Fazal Ali went missing between Camp 4 and Camp 3, after successfully summiting Nanga Parbat. However, the duo was discovered shortly after. Shehroze intends to summit all above 8,000m peaks before the year end.