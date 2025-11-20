Shanaka admits SL fell short, praises Zimbabwe’s disciplined bowling

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Sri Lankan Captain Dasun Shanaka acknowledged his side’s shortcomings after their defeat, emphasising the need for clearer plans and praising Zimbabwe’s disciplined bowling performance.

“We need to come up with better plans, and we must give credit to the Zimbabwean bowlers. They bowled very well today, we could have batted better in the first six overs when the ball was moving. That’s where I feel we lost the game.”

Speaking at a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Shanaka noted that Zimbabwe’s recent consistency had strengthened their squad.

“They have been playing with the same group of players for some time, gaining valuable experience. Many of them are also active in leagues around the world. It’s not a case of Sri Lankan cricket declining. We beat them recently in Zimbabwe, but T20 cricket can produce surprising results. We just need to deliver stronger performances in the upcoming matches against both Zimbabwe and Pakistan.”

Commenting on individual performances, Shanaka expressed satisfaction with Eshan Malinga’s debut. “I’m really happy with the way Malinga bowled on debut, and Dushmantha Chameera also bowled well. In this format, wickets are crucial. After the powerplay, we couldn’t find that breakthrough. Sikandar Raza and Brian Bennett batted extremely well during that phase. Wanindu Hasaranga is our strike bowler, and as captain I expect him to deliver more impact after the powerplay. Had we secured a wicket at that stage, the outcome might have been different.”

Shanaka added that the team management would reassess squad options with the World Cup approaching. “We need to consider a few other players as well. With the World Cup around the corner, we must ensure we reach the right level in the coming games. There are some injury concerns, and we’re monitoring those closely.”

Addressing his role as stand-in captain, he said, “I’m the deputy to Charith Asalanka, so if something happens to him, it’s my responsibility to lead. It doesn’t add any pressure, I captained the side in 2022 and 2023. At this moment, I don’t feel any pressure. It’s about giving my best to the team and getting the best out of the players.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Captain Sikandar Raza said his team does not rely on external motivation to perform, emphasizing the pride and responsibility that comes with representing the nation.

“I don’t think Zimbabwe needs an outside source to be better. Once we put on the national jersey, we know we have a job to do. Anyone would feel privileged to represent their country. There are many cricketers back home who would love to be in this position.”

Raza noted that Zimbabwe’s busy international calendar has played a crucial role in improving the team’s performance. “This year we’ve played 10 Test matches, which has helped us understand the game better. It’s also the first time in years that our schedule has been this full. These results show that the processes Zimbabwe Cricket has put in place are starting to deliver the rewards we’ve been working toward.”

He credited the team’s improved mentality and rigorous training for their competitiveness. “Belief comes from training. We’ve worked extremely hard. This year, in most of our games, even when we’ve lost, we’ve pushed strong teams to the wire. When you keep fighting, sometimes luck favours you, a tough catch, a diving stop, a run-out. Those small moments add up. Today was a testament to all the hard work. We were very clinical.”

Discussing strategy, Raza highlighted the significance of specialist roles in T20 cricket. “Specialists matter. In the lower middle order, strike rate is more important than total runs. A cameo of 28 off 10 or 30 off 15 can win you matches because T20 margins are often just a few runs. Each batting position has its purpose. Unfortunately, too much focus is placed on averages in T20 cricket, I look at strike rate and impact.”

When asked about his plan for upcoming matches against Pakistan, Raza replied simply, “Try and win it.”

He also spoke about the challenging playing conditions in Pakistan. “Weather plays a huge part. November and December are tough months for cricket here. Rawalpindi is difficult, Lahore will be tough, and Karachi perhaps a bit easier. You cannot fight the conditions. Credit to the grounds men, despite the cold, lack of sunlight, and heavy dew, they have prepared decent wickets.”

Raza praised the leadership within Zimbabwe’s bowling group, singling out Richard Ngarava. “He leads this bowling attack with his mindset and work ethic. Tinotenda Maposa follows his example, and Brad Evans has been a great addition with his discipline and professionalism. Richard has been a fantastic leader for this unit”

Reflecting on becoming only the second Zimbabwe player to reach 100 T20 wickets, Raza said the milestone was meaningful because it came in a winning cause. “These accolades only matter when Zimbabwe wins. In our dressing room, we’re trying to build a culture of celebrating the small things, like Tadiwanashe Marumani’s approach in the first three overs, our opening stand averaging 37 at a good strike rate, or Tashinga Musekiwa hitting that brilliant six. Ryan Burl hitting a six off his third ball, those are the moments I celebrate.”

He added that the win was especially memorable as it came in his 300th international appearance. “I couldn’t be more grateful, to get a win for Zimbabwe and to reach 100 wickets on my 300th match makes the victory even sweeter.”