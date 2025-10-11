Shan Masood wary of unpredictability of Gaddafi stadium pitch

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 11 (APP): Pakistan red-ball captain Shan Masood has said that it was vital to exploit the home-condition advantage and win in order to do well in the new world test championship cycle.

In the pre-match press conference ahead of the two-test series at the Gaddafi stadium here on Saturday, he said every host country fashions pitches to their advantage and we must extract that opportunity to our advantage.

“It is very important to do well in all home test series and one odd win in an away series in order to be better placed in the world test championship table, the captain responded, however, Shan Masood admitted that it was difficult to predict on how the newly laid Gaddafi stadium pitch will behave in a five-day game.

Shan Masood hinted at playing positive cricket with supportive pitches during the series, adding that it would be of no use if we prepare flat pitches with both teams scoring 600 plus in a drawn game, adding that all players have been given targets and they will be assessed at the close of the two-match test series.

“We plan to get 20 wickets and wish to break away from the historically produced pitches in the country,” Shan Masood asserted.

Defending his performance in the previous World Test Championship cycle, he said his performance was satisfactory but it won the flak due to the ‘accumulative failure’ of the team.

On Faisal Akram and Aamer Jamal, Shan said that both the cricketers were still part of the team but they have been released to play first class cricket instead of sitting idle. “We will have liked to release one or two more players from the group but the ICC concussion protocols and substitution laws require 15 to 16 players”, Shan added.

About Asif Afridi making test debut, he said the team has 12 to 13 players in mind but the final decision will be taken after considering players’ fitness, adding that Sajid Khan had caught viral flu but he was back today for practice and decision on his inclusion will be taken in consultation with the team medical panel.

On team selection, Captain Shan Masood remained lipped, adding that the team may play two fast bowlers and as many spinner instead of the previous home series where they fielded three spinners and one fast bowler.