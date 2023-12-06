Shan Masood hits unbeaten 156 on first day of four-day game against PM’s XI

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP): Shan Masood registered his 25th first-class century to start off his maiden tour as Pakistan’s captain, taking his team to 324-6 after 89.4 overs on the first day of the four-day game against Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Right-arm pacer Jordan Buckingham struck early to dismiss opening batter Imam-ul-Haq (9, 24b, 1×4) after Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, according to information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Shan came to bat after the eighth over of the innings, with Pakistan 18-1. The 34-year-old weaved a brilliant undefeated knock of 156 from 235 deliveries, including 13 boundaries and a six, ensuring Pakistan remained in reach of an impressive total in the first innings. He was the top-scorer for the side and successfully held one end throughout the day while six wickets fell on the other end.

Shan had joined opening batter Abdullah Shafique (38, 76b, 1×4) on the crease. The two stitched a 58-run stand before the latter was caught at short cover after mistiming a length ball delivered by Steketee.

Babar Azam then batted together with Shan to add 92 runs to the total. Buckingham struck again to take Pakistan’s most prized wicket as Babar walked back to the pavilion after scoring 40 from 88, including five fours.

The next batter in, Saud Shakeel (13, 35b, 1×4), failed to stay on the crease for too long as he fell victim to off-spinner Todd Murphy. Wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed produced a brisk 41 from 47, studded with six boundaries before he was caught off Buckingham’s bowling. The partnership between Shan and Sarfaraz yielded a total of 73 runs for the fifth wicket.

Faheem Ashraf (17, 35b, 1×4) was the last batter to fall today as Pakistan ended the day at 324-6 after batting for 89.4 overs.

The second day’s play at Manuka Oval will resume at 0430 PKT.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan 324-6, 89.4 overs (Shan Masood 156 not out, Sarfaraz Ahmed 41, Babar Azam 40, Abdullah Shafique 38; Jordan Buckingham 3-63, Mark Steketee 1-43, Nathan McAndrew 1-55, Todd Murphy 1-90)