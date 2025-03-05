14.9 C
Sports

Shahzad’s hat-trick stuns State Bank in President’s trophy final

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): PTV’s fast bowler Mohammad Shahzad delivered a spectacular performance on the opening day of the President’s Trophy final, claiming a remarkable five-wicket haul that included a dramatic hat-trick against State Bank, on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and bowling first, PTV restricted State Bank to 205 runs. Imran Butt top-scored with an impressive 89-run innings, featuring 14 boundaries.

Shahzad’s heroics came when he dismissed captain Umar Amin (6), Fawad Alam (0) and Irfan Niazi (0) in consecutive deliveries, completing a memorable hat-trick. His final figures read 5 wickets for just 29 runs.

In response, PTV reached 49 runs for 3 wickets by stumps with Waqar Hussain (21 not out) and Mohammad Mohsin (13 not out) at the crease.

The five-day pink-ball final is being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with both teams battling for the prestigious President’s Trophy.

