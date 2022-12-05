Shahid Afridi desirous of Pak-India bilateral series

SUKKUR, Dec 05 (APP):Former Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team Shahid Afridi on Monday said there had been no bilateral cricket series between Pakistan and India and the last was played in 2012-13.

“Despite the matches at ICC tournaments, the spectators of both sides of the countries wanted to see their respective teams playing at the bilateral level,” he said.

Talking to the media, here in Sukkur, he said the relations between Pakistan and India had always improved due to cricket, hoping for better relations between the neighboring countries.

Afridi gave the idea to establish cricket academies in Sindh to promote cricket talent.

“Talent in Sindh can only be brought into the limelight through building academies,” he said and added that the authorities in Sindh should work for the betterment of sports in the province.

Afridi thanked the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce for inviting him. He praised the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries for its development work.

He said the ‘Shahid Afridi Foundation’ had been providing relief goods to flood-hit people in Sindh and Balochistan urging people to spend more.