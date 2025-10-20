Shaheen Shah Afridi named new ODI captain

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 20 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced Shaheen Shah Afridi as new captain of the Pakistan men’s ODI team, replacing wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan.

The left-arm fast bowler will lead Pakistan in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to take place at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from 4 to 8 November.

Shaheen’s appointment for the upcoming series was finalised today following a meeting held in Islamabad, which was attended by white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Director High Performance Aqib Javed and members of the selection committee.

The 25-year-old fast bowler has represented Pakistan in 66 ODIs and 92 T20Is, taking a combined 249 wickets. In 32 Tests, excluding the ongoing second Test against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Shaheen has claimed 120 wickets.

Shaheen has previously led Pakistan in five T20Is against New Zealand in their own backyard in 2024.