Shaheen Club advances to quarterfinals of Morgah Challenge Cup

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP): Under the auspices of the District Football Association, the ongoing Morgah Challenge Cup Football Tournament saw Shaheen Club secure a place in the quarterfinals after defeating Young Star Club at Elite School, Morgah, Rawalpindi.

In the third pre-quarterfinal match, Shaheen Club outclassed Young Star Club with a decisive 3–0 victory to qualify for the next round.

Both teams failed to score during the first half, but Shaheen Club dominated the second half, netting all three goals. Imran, Hamza, and Bilal each scored one goal for the winning side.

Despite Young Star Club’s determined efforts to reduce the margin, they were unable to find the back of the net. The match was officiated by referees Amir Iqbal, Muhammad Akram, and Muhammad Nabeel.

District Football Association President Raja Muhammad Ishtiaq, along with a large number of enthusiastic spectators, was present on the occasion.