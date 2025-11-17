Shaheen Afridi credits team effort for series win

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Pakistani Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi has credited the team’s consistent performance for their success in the recent three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of the ODI series, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Afridi said, “We’ve won two consecutive series, and today Pakistan Shaheens has given joy to the entire nation by defeating India A.”

Afridi praised the team’s efforts, saying, “All players have played exceptionally well, which resulted in a clean sweep in the series. Our senior players are the backbone of the team, and they’ve always delivered in crucial moments.”

He specifically lauded Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, saying, “Both players have consistently performed for the team. Babar’s return to form is a welcome change. We were all waiting for his century, and it was moment of joy for the entire nation.”

Afridi said, “Babar is our main player, and when he scores, the entire team feels relaxed. He worked hard and maintained his confidence, which paid off on the field.”

He also praised Rizwan, saying, “He took responsibility in both matches and played a central role in the team’s victories.”

Afridi commended fast bowler Wasim Jr’s performance, saying, “He has gone through injuries, but his comeback has been remarkable. His reverse swing has been outstanding, and he’s proved himself to be a talented player.”

He acknowledged that the team didn’t play their best in a couple of matches but was satisfied with the overall performance.

“The players’ morale is high, and we’ll continue our winning streak in the tri-series,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s batting coach Julian Wood has acknowledged that Pakistan’s experience played a significant role in their team’s defeat in the recent ODI series.

“Pakistan has played a lot of cricket and we haven’t. It’s disappointing to lose, but if you’re planning for the 2027 World Cup, it starts now. This series has given us a lot of information and things to move forward with,” he said.

He praised Pakistan’s performance, and said, “Pakistan has been brilliant, and they’ve done everything fantastically well. I love coming to Pakistan, and I’ve been here three to four times now. We’ve been looked after fantastically well.”

He attributed Sri Lanka’s struggles to their inability to rotate the strike against spin, “We made the same mistake each time we had a good power play, but then we lost wickets. We need to look at our options against spin.”

Wood also lauded Sri Lanka’s young debutant Pavan Rathnayake, who scored 32 off 37 balls, saying, “He’s one for the future, and that’s another box ticked.”

He felt that Sri Lanka should have won the first game and that it affected their momentum. “I thought we should have won the first game, and it affected us. We should have got 320 to 340 in the second game,” he said.

He also praised Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, saying, “Pakistan has Haris, who has the ability to come and go bang. It’s a complete learning curve for us, and we will come back strong.”

Wood is looking forward to the upcoming tri-series, saying, “We’re getting new players coming in, and it’s a different format. We’re looking forward to it.”