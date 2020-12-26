PESHAWAR, Dec 26 (APP): Shaheed Malik Osama Tahir Memorial Table Tennis Championship got underway here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex on Saturday.

A total of 30 players of four different categories are participating in the tournament named after Osama Tahir, who was martyred in APS tragic incident.

Malik Osama Shaheed’s father Malik Tahir Awan officially inaugurated the Championship. Muhammad Usman, Secretary, Provincial Table Tennis Association, Absar Ali, CO, Absar Welfare Foundation, Fahad Khawaja, International Sportsman and other important personalities were present on the occasion.

The tournament is carrying categories including Boys Junior, Girls and Veteran categories. On the opening day, Iqra Rehman, Kainat Malik, Haya and Alishba qualified for the semi-finals in the women’s event. In the junior category, Areeb defeated Haroon by 3-0, Daniel defeated Hassan Tahir by 3-0 and Shayan defeated Wasif by 3-0 to qualify for the next round. The competition will last for three days.

The aim and objective of the tournament is to pay a rich tribute to Shaheed Osama Tahir, who was used to playing Table Tennis, besides expressing solidarity with bereaved families who lost their loved one in the tragic incident.