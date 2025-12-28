Shadab returns to Pakistan T20I squad against Sri Lanka in January

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP):All-rounder Shadab Khan has returned to the T20I side as the Men’s National Selection Committee named a 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place earlier next month between January 7 and January 11, 2026 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

The 27-year-old Shadab, who last represented Pakistan in June this year, underwent shoulder surgery earlier in the year.Following a successful rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy, he is currently featuring in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia.

T20I top run-getter Babar Azam, ace pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have not been included in the squad as they are representing their respective franchises in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia.

Babar Azam, in his maiden stint at the BBL is playing for Sydney Sixers while Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi are representing Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat.

Salman Ali Agha who featured in a record 34 T20I matches — the most by a Pakistan player this year – will continue to lead the side in the forthcoming series.

The other addition to the squad is uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay. The 23-year-old right-handed batter has recently been part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad. He has featured in 32 T20 matches and has scored at a strike rate of 132.81.

Pakistan side will depart for Sri Lanka in the first week of January, with all three T20Is scheduled to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium (RDICS) in Dambulla on 7, 9 and 11 January.

The series will provide Pakistan an opportunity to finalise their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to take place in India and Sri Lanka from 7 February to 8 March. Pakistan are scheduled to play all their matches in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

15-member squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq.

Series schedule:

7 January – First T20I

9 January – Second T20I

11 January – Third T20I