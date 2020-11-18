Shadab Khan to captain Team of HBL PSL 2020

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 18 (APP): A four-member independent jury on Wednesday announced the Team of HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, which will be captained by Islamabad United’s Shadab Khan.

The independent jury included respected commentators Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja and Urooj Mumtaz, and Nadeem Khan, who is a member of the HBL PSL 2020 Technical Committee and PCB Director – High Performance.

The 12-member side, as per the event regulations, includes four foreign players and one emerging category player, and represents five teams with Lahore Qalandars boasting six players, three Karachi Kings, and one each from Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

The squad in batting order is:

Babar Azam (Karachi Kings)

Chris Lynn (Lahore Qalandars)

Alex Hales (Karachi Kings)

Haider Ali (Peshawar Zalmi)

Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore Qalandars)

Shadab Khan (captain, Islamabad United)

Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper, Lahore Qalandars)

David Wiese (Lahore Qalandars)

Mohammad Amir (Karachi Kings)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars)

Mohammad Hasnain (Quetta Gladiators)

Fakhar Zaman (12th, Lahore Qalandars)

From the above, Babar Azam is the only player who was also a member of the Team of HBL PSL 2019 after he had aggregated 335 runs at an average of 30.45 with a strike-rate 115.51.

While selecting the side, the independent jury considered a number of cricketing aspects, including consistency, impact on the side and results, fitness and best possible team combination so this team can take on any HBL PSL 2020 side on any given day at any of the four tournament venues.

Ramiz Raja, who played 255 internationals for Pakistan and scored 8,674 runs said here: “Selecting 12 top performers from a rich list of outstanding performers was a challenge for the entire panel. We have picked a performance-based and balanced side that can compete against any HBL PSL 2020 franchise cricket side in any conditions.

“Overall, the credit for the overwhelming success of HBL PSL 2020 in Pakistan goes to all participants who galvanized and entertained the nation with some attractive, aggressive and competitive cricket. Through the HBL PSL as well as the National T20 Cup and the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the selectors as well as cricket fans and followers have been able to spot and identify a number of excellent cricketers, who I am sure we’ll see in international cricket at some stage.”

Shadab Khan said : “I feel honoured to have been appointed captain of Team of the HBL PSL 2020, which includes some fine performers from one of the most successful events.

However, it hurts that we were unable to make it to the playoffs. We gave our best shot, which was clearly not enough, and means we have to come harder and stronger when the sixth edition is played next year.”