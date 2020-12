Second day of PLTA Super Series Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 11 (APP): The 2nd PLTA Super Series Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 reached the semifinals stage after the quarterfinals were decided here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday.

In Under-16 singles quarterfinals, Shaeel Durab beat Hamza Jawad 8-2, Hassan Ali beat Asad Zaman 8-2 and Shehryar Anees beat Ibrahim Anjum 8-3. In Under-16 doubles quarterfinals, Hamza Jawad/Shaeel Durab beat Asad Zaman/Hassan Ali 9-7 and Abu Bakar Talha/Ali Talha beat Ahmad/Shehenshah 8-3.

In Under-14 quarterfinals, Asad Zaman beat Abdullah Pirzada 8-2, Shehansha beat Waleed Javed 8-7(3), Shehryar Anees beat Arman Kamran 7-5 and Haroon Arshad beat Labika Durab 8-4. Later in Under-14 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat Shehansha 8-1 and Shehryar Anees beat Haroon Arshad 8-5.

In Under-12 quarterfinals, Ameer Mazari beat Shehansha 8-4, Ismail Aftab beat Abdul Rehman 8-4, Omer Jawad beat Talha Tarar 8-0 and Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Abdullah Pirzada 9-7.

In Under-10 quarterfinals, Ismail Aftab beat Haris Bajwa 8-1, Abdul Rehman beat Hajra 8-1 and Aalay Hussain beat Talha Tarar 8-0.