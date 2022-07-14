Season-II of KPL to be more thrilling, entertaining: Abdul Razzaq

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP): Former cricket great Abdul Razzaq Thursday expressed the optimism that Kashmir Premier League (KPL) would soon touch new heights of popularity and this season-II would be even more thrilling and entertaining.

The second edition of the league will roll into action in the second week of August at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium wherein seven outfits would be trying their luck to lift the title. The teams include Jammu Janbaz, Rawalkot Hawks, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Lions and Overseas Warriors.

But Abdul Razzaq, who has joined Mirpur Royals as head coach feels his side will emerge victorious in the event.

“As a cricketer, you can share your experience with young players. We will try to make Mirpur Royals the champions of Kashmir Premier League,” he said while speaking at a ceremony here at a local hotel.

At the ceremony a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the new management of Mirpur Royals and KPL management. Mirpur Royals’ Chairman Dr Abdul Wajid and KPL President Arif Malik signed the MoU.

Abdul Razzaq said the first edition of KPL was a great success. “But I am sure the second edition is going to be more exciting and it will increase the popularity of the league manifold,” he said.

Chairman Mirpur Royals Dr Abdul Wajid said: “Kashmir is our lifeblood and we want to see the youth of Kashmir far ahead in the field of sports. I belong to the health sector and serve the country with utmost dedication. I am determined to play my role to make KPL a big brand.”

He underlined the need to build playgrounds for a healthy society. “That is why we decided to adopt the Kashmir Premier League team Mirpur Royals. We will coach Kashmiri youngsters to enable them exhibit their talent at the international level.

“Mirpur Royals is a team of residents of Mirpur. I am thankful to the Kashmir Premier League administration and cricket loving friends for their support and cooperation,” he added.

Addressing the function, President KPL Arif Malik welcomed the new management of Mirpur Royals in KPL.

“After the success of the first season, we promise our fans that second season of the league will be even more unique and successful,” he said.