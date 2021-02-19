Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 19 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Friday announced that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will organize First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Powerlifting Games here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall from March 1 to 3

He said 300 players and officials from all nine divisions of the province will participate in the 3-day championship. “Sports Board Punjab recently organized the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Open Sports Championship in which the competitions of five games – athletics, archery, badminton, cycling and tennis were held. And after a short while we also organised the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship quite successfully”, he added.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh further said: “We got plenty of talented players from these events. As many as 43 best players have been shortlisted from First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship on the basis of their performance in the event. These 43 young players will be further trained in a month-long training camp under the supervision of expert coaches and fitness trainers”.

He said the participating players of First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Powerlifting Games will be selected from grassroots level. “All the participating players will be chosen purely on merit because there is no room for anti-merit tactics in our set up. We are quite upbeat to find several talented players of table tennis, weightlifting and powerlifting from the upcoming event”, he asserted.