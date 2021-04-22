LAHORE, Apr 22 (APP): Sports Board Punjab, on the direction of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, will conduct online courses to enhance the abilities and skills of it’s coaches and officers.

The Tehsil Sports Officers, coaches and players of the province will take part in the online courses which are scheduled to be conducted from 11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. on April 27 and 28 here at National Hockey Stadium.

Assistant Professor Orthopedic Dr Amir Sohail and Rehabilitation Specialist Sajida Fajar will deliver lectures on the topic of Injuries, Doping and Management.

It is pertinent to mention here that SBP had also conducted several webinars last year for the online training of Punjab’s sports officers, coaches and players during the coronavirus pandemic.