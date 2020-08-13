SBP to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner

By Sohail Ali
LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP): Sports Board Punjab (SBP) on the directives of Punjab Government has finalized arrangements to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner here on Friday.
National Hockey Stadium, Punjab International Swimming Complex
and other parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex have been decorated
with beautiful lights and flags.
Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan
Bhatti, in his message on Independence Day, said on Thursday that living
nations always celebrate their national days with immense zeal. “It’s the time to recall how our elders gain freedom in highly tough circumstances.
Our elders got freedom after sacrificing millions of lives. We must make our
younger generation aware of our national heroes and their unforgettable
sacrifices,” he added.
He advised the Pakistan youth to realize their responsibilities and check
their activities on this historic occasion. “Our young generation is the real
asset for our country. They must play their due role to make the future of
Pakistan bright,” he stressed.