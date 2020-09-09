SBP organized sports events in connection with Defence Day

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Sep 09 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organized badminton and table tennis exhibition matches in connection with Defence Day of Pakistan at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and his wife Zakia Adnan Aulakh

were the guests of honour on this occasion.

Over 100 national and international male and female players participated in the exhibition

badminton and table tennis matches. Later, DG Sports Punjab and his wife Zakia Adnan

Aulakh distributed shields, certificates and prizes among the prominent performers of the

competitions.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Administrator Nishtar

Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah, Prof Shahid Mirza, Sakhi Sarwar

Butt and a large number of young badminton and table tennis players were also present

on the occasion.

International badminton stars including Abdul Mannan, Muneeb, Ahmed Tallat, Mohsin Abdullah, Ali Haider, Sanwal Shafeeq, Hussain Shahzad, Mohammad Ahmed, Mohammad Ammad Arham, Nasar, Zainab Ch, Amna Jawad, Anam Sajid and Saman Shafiq participated in the exhibition matches played under the supervision of SBP badminton coach Zarina Waqar and Pakistan Army coach Sajid Hussain.

Veteran table tennis coach Sabah Waris conducted the exhibition table tennis matches

in which top stars such as Asim Qureshi, Kashif Razzaq, Jahangir Khan, Faheem Raza,

Awais Hasan, Sana Muzaffar, Aysha Faheem, Zainab Iftikhar, Hina Mushtaq and Shiza

Mushtaq exhibited their skills.