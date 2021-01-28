SBP Open Tennis Championship reaches semi-final stage

LAHORE, Jan 28 (APP): The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Open Tennis Championship 2021 reached the semifinals stage as 24 matches were decided on Thursday here at the PLTA Courts.

In the men’s singles quarterfinals, Ahmad Kamil beat Hasheesh Kumar 6-4, 6-2, Hassan Riaz beat Abdul Hanan Khan 7-6, 6-3, Imran Bhatti beat Mian Bilal 6-2, 5-7, 10-5, Mahatir Muhammad beat Shaeel Durab 7-5, 6-2.

In the U-18 quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Shaeel Durab 8-4, Mahatir Muhammad beat Ahtesham Arif 8-0 and Hasheesh Kumar beat Hanzla Anwar 8-0.

In the U-18 doubles quarterfinals, Shaeel Durab/Nalain Abbas beat Muneeb Majeed/Shehryar Anees 4-2, 4-2, Moavia Butt/Husnain beat Zaeem Ghafoor/Arman Kamran 5-3, 4-1, Hasheesh Kumar/Asad beat Hassan Ali/Faizan Fayyaz 5-4, 5-4.

In U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Moavia Butt beat Abdullah Pirzada 7-6, Ameer Mazari beat Aized Khalil 6-2, Omer Jawad beat Abubakar Khalil 6-0 and Asad Zaman beat Harris Bajwa 6-0.

In the U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Ameer Mazari beat Xeerak Mustafa 6-1 and Samer Zaman beat Ali Usman 6-0. In the seniors 35 plus doubles, Tariq Sadiq/Kashif Rehmat beat Mehboob Waheed/Muhammad Yousaf 6-1, 6-2.

The semifinals of different categories will be played tomorrow (Friday) while all the finals will be contested on Saturday.