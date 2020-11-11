Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 11 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that Sports Board Punjab has taken a revolutionary measure and decided to establish a Center of Excellence for the revival of hockey.

Hr said that the 10-year revolutionary project will be completed with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

DG, SBP revealed this information during his meeting with a PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa and Head coach of national hockey team Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

During the meeting, PHF officials presented a detailed report of the project through projector to Director General Sports Punjab AdnanArshad Aulakh. Director Admin JavedChohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, SBP Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk, Senior Consultant Ikram Bari and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Revealing the details of the project, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakhsaid that the Center of Excellence will be established at National Hockey Stadium. “The project will be comprised of three phases of 3 years each and it will be completed within a period of 10 years.

In the first phase, a batch of 60 players of 13 to 18 years of age will be given top class training setting a target to prepare a bunch of talented hockey players for Junior Hockey World Cup 2024”.

He further said that there is acute dearth of quality coaches, umpires, fitness trainers in the country and that’s why coaching camps for trainers and training of umpires have also been included in the project besides holding school hockey, competitive tournaments and fitness camps etc.

“Moreover, the programmes of physio training, biomechanics lab, nutrition, sports medicine, video analysis lab are also included in the project,” he elaborates.

Adnan ArshadAulakh further said that Sports Board Punjab will continue to make effective efforts for the promotion of hockey in the province in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “This project is being launched to regain the lost glory in hockey and for this purpose; we will utilize all of our resources”.

Speaking on this occasion, PHF Secretary AsifBajwa said: “We are targeting to raise a top standard team for Junior Hockey World Cup 2024. We have prepared a plan to take Pakistan hockey on top spot again with the cooperation of Sports Board Punjab”.

Asif Bajwa said that Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulak is taking valuable measures for the promotion of hockey. “Sports Board Punjab is extending every kind of assistance for the revival of hockey which happens to be Pakistan’s national game”.