SBA Launches Baseball Talent Hunt Coaching Program

HYDERABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Sind Baseball Association (SBA) Launched DotnPix & Khawar Shah Baseball Talent Hunt Coaching Program from Hyderabad under Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB).

President SBA Engr. Mohammad Mohsin Khan was the Chairman, Secretary General Parwaiz Ahmed Shaikh, organising Secretary, Amir Saleem Head Coach while Secretary PFB women wing Aisha Erum was the chief coordinator of the event.

Chairman Hyderabad Baseball Association Hameed Shah inaugurated the program and distributed the kits to the selected players with Organizing secretary P.A Shaikh & Coach Rameez Raja after the initial trials taken by local coaches and senior players from Kotri, Jamshoro & Hyderabad.

According to the vision of PFB President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah to establish baseball academies across the country for the promotion of the sports, the second program of this series will be organized by Hyderabad Association with the support of Syed Khawar Shah Sports Academy and DotsnPix on September 28 at Latifabad Academy in which players from other cities schools & colleges adjacent to Hyderabad will participate.