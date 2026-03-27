Sara Mansoor selected for ICECP Program

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has announced that Ms. Sara Mansoor, National Development Director-PTF and former national champion, has been awarded the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship to participate in the 17th Edition of the International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Program (ICECP) 2026–2027.

Organized by the University of Delaware in collaboration with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), the ICECP is a globally recognized coaching education program. Ms. Sara Mansoor’s selection highlights her significant contributions to tennis in Pakistan and reflects PTF’s commitment to coaching excellence, said a press release.

The program will begin with an online module in April 2026, followed by sessions in the United States in September 2026, and will conclude in Lausanne, Switzerland, in April 2027.

President PTF, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, appreciated the support of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and expressed confidence that this opportunity will contribute to the further development of tennis in Pakistan.

The Secretary General PTF and the PTF management also congratulated Ms. Sara Mansoor on her selection and thanked POA for its role in the development of athletes in Pakistan.