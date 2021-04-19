SAPM Usman Dar visits Qalandars High Performance Centre

LAHORE, Apr 19 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Monday said that Pakistani youth had full potential and they needed proper platforms to prove their talent.

He expressed these views after visiting Qalandars High Performance Centre (QHPC) here.

He said that under Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), three areas were in special focus for strengthening youngsters.

These areas included producing business leaders through entrepreneurship scheme, producing innovative leaders for which youngsters were being given skill scholarships in emerging technologies. Country’s youth would be engaged in Kamyab Jawan Programme, he added.

He said that Kamyab Jawan sports academies programme would be started in cooperation with Higher Education Commission.

Usman Dar said that Kamyab Jawan innovation league would be held and youth would be provided support in their start-up ideas.

He further said that homework on Kamyab Jawan youth olympics had been completed and its finale would be held in Islamabad.

Kamyab Jawan youth centres would be set up in universities and provinces to provide career counselling and other facilities to youngsters.

He said that Kamyab Jawan talent hunt would be started in sports with an aim to produce national heroes in sports.

The Special Assistant said that Lahore Qalandar and Kamyab Jawan would work together on talent hunt.

“We need to expand the horizon of such high performance centres at various levels to provide best opportunities to youth to excel in the field of sports,” he added.

Usman Dar said that high performance centre idea would be welcomed in Sialkot.

He appreciated the Qalandars High Performance Centre.

To a question regarding change of portfolios of ministers, he said that change was meant to bring further improvement in the working of ministries.

He hoped that the talks going to be held with TLP would be result oriented.