Sameer Minhas leads Pakistan to ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup glory

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): A dominant all-round performance, led by a century from Sameer Minhas and a four-wicket haul by Ali Raza, guided Pakistan U19 to a thumping 191-run win over India U19 in the final of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday. This marked Pakistan’s first outright ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup title, having previously been declared joint winners in the 2012 edition.

According to details, after being put in to bat, Pakistan posted an imposing 347 for eight in their allotted 50 overs. Sameer Minhas anchored the innings with a magnificent 172 off 113 balls, striking 17 fours and nine sixes. He laid a solid foundation before accelerating through the middle overs, including vital partnerships with Usman Khan (35, 45b, 3x4s, 1×6) and Ahmed Hussain (56, 45b, 3x4s, 1×6) to put Pakistan firmly in command.

Left-handed batter Ahmed’s fluent half-century provided further momentum, while skipper Farhan Yousaf (19, 18b, 2x4s, 1×6) and late contributions from Niqab Shafiq (12 not out, 17b, 1×4) and Mohammad Sayyam (13 not out, 8b, 1×6) ensured Pakistan finished strongly.

In turn, Pakistan’s bowlers produced a disciplined and clinical display to dismiss India for 156 in 26.2 overs. Right-arm fast bowler Ali spearheaded the attack with four wickets, striking early to derail India’s chase. Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan claimed two wickets apiece, while spinner Huzaifa Ahsan also struck twice as Pakistan maintained pressure throughout the innings.

Sameer Minhas was adjudged player of the match for his match-winning century and was also named player of the tournament after amassing 471 runs from five matches at an average of 157. Sameer Minhas (Pakistan) was declared Player of the match and tournament.

Pakistan U19 will now travel to Zimbabwe to feature in a tri-series involving Afghanistan and hosts Zimbabwe, starting from Thursday, December 25.

The ICC Men’s U19 World Cup will be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia fromJanuary 15 to February 6, 2026.

Scores in brief: Pakistan 347-8, 50 overs (Sameer Minhas 172, Ahmed Hussain 56, Usman Khan 35; Deepesh Devendran 3-83).

India 156 all out, 26.2 overs (Deepesh Devendran 36, Vaibhav Suryavanshi 26; Ali Raza 4-42, Huzaifa Ahsan 2-12, Abdul Subhan 2-29, Mohammad Sayyam 2-38).