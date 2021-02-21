LAHORE, Feb 21 (APP): Pacer Dilbar Hussain will miss Lahore Qalandars’ opening match of the HBL PSL 6 due to a recurrence of a hamstring injury in his left leg.

Salman Mirza – a find of the Lahore Qalandars Player Development Programme – has replaced Dilbar in the Qalandars squad.

The technical committee has approved the replacement, while the exact timeline on Dilbar’s return to action is yet to be determined.

The technical committee comprises Dr Sohail Saleem, Marina Iqbal, Nadeem Khan and Sameer Khosa.

Lahore Qalandars begin their HBL PSL 6 campaign on Sunday by taking on Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in an afternoon fixture.