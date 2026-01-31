Salman Agha and spinners help Pakistan clinch series against Australia

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 31 (APP): Pakistan produced a brilliant all-round performance to beat Australia by 90 runs in the second T20I to clinch the three-match series 2-0, with one match still to go.

Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan scored a mammoth total of 198 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Smoky half-centuries from captain Salman Ali Agha and wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan laid the foundation for the innings. In reply, the Australian team was trapped by Pakistani spinners and was bundled out for 108 runs in just 15.4 overs.

Pakistan’s innings did not start well and Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed early after scoring five runs, however, captain Salman Agha took charge and turned the situation around. He formed a quick partnership for the second wicket with aggressive opener Saim Ayub. Saim Ayub scored 23 runs off just 11 balls with the help of four fours and was out at the end of the power play.

Australia got a temporary victory when Adam Zampa had Babar Azam lbw for two runs and the score was 76 for three. However, the fans were thrilled when Salman Agha, displaying aggressive but calculated batting, brought up his sixth T20 half-century off just 25 balls.

Sean Abbott dismissed the captain in the 13th over, but before that Salman Agha had played a brilliant innings of 76 runs off 40 balls, which included eight fours and four sixes. Later, Usman Khan brought the innings to a good end, scoring 53 runs off 36 balls and building a crucial partnership of 63 runs with Shadab Khan, while Mohammad Nawaz added quick runs in the last moments.

Chasing a target of 199, the Australian team was under pressure from the start. Abrar Ahmed got off to a flying start by dismissing Mitchell Marsh, Josh Ingles and Matthew Short, while Shadab Khan turned the tables on the match with his leg spin, taking three crucial wickets in the middle overs. Except for Cameron Green’s 35, no batsman could resist.

With this commanding victory, Pakistan has taken an unassailable lead in the series. The third and final T20I of the series will be played at the same venue today (Sunday), where Pakistan will try to complete a clean sweep.