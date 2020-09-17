Saleem Malik’s appeal to be heard on 30 September

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Sep 17 (APP):Former Lahore High Court Judge, Mr Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Saleem Malik’s appeal on 30 September here at the National High Performance Centre.

Notices for the hearing have been issued to Saleem Malik and the Pakistan Cricket Board, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Saleem Malik had appealed for a hearing in regard to the matter relating to the content of the April 2000 conversation transcripts provided by the International Cricket Council to which he is yet to respond.