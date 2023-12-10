Saleem Jaffar expects women’s team to take winning momentum in ODI series

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): After making history in New Zealand by defeating the hosts 2-1 in the T20I series, the Pakistan women’s team is now gearing up for the ODI series, part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022–25. The Pakistan women’s team, following the third T20I on Saturday, took part in an optional training session on Sunday at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown, according to information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

During the training session, the batters and bowlers honed their skills under the guidance of former Test cricketers Taufeeq Umar and Saleem Jaffar, who serve as batting and bowling coaches, respectively.

The first ODI is scheduled to take place at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Tuesday. The first ball will be bowled at 11 a.m. local time. The second and third ODIs will be day-night matches played in Christchurch on December 15 and 18. The first ball of both matches will be bowled at 2 p.m. local time.

After Sunday’s training, Saleem Jaffar, while talking to PCB Digital, said, “The credit must be given to the players for adapting to the conditions here. It’s commendable for the bowlers to adapt to the wind conditions. The batters have complemented the bowlers well, playing to their strengths, and the fielders have excelled in the fielding department.

“We are now focused on the ODIs, which are crucial as they are part of the ICC Women’s Championship. Following our T20I series win, we will try to win the ODI series as well.

“Fatima Sana has put in tremendous effort after returning from injury. She has bowled long spells in training and prepared for the T20I series through practice games. It was heartening to see her receive the player of the series award for her outstanding performance in the T20I series.”

Commenting on Sadia Iqbal being shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Month for November, the bowling coach said, “It is a proud moment for Sadia and an achievement for the Board. The spin bowling department is our strength, and as a bowling coach, I believe that regardless of the pitch conditions, bowling in the right areas makes it challenging for the batters. Our spinners have displayed discipline and bowled according to the field placements, which is very good.”

The former fast bowler, who is also chairman of the women’s selection committee, when asked about his perspective on the development of young players, said, “The PCB and Women’s Wing are dedicated to the growth of women’s cricket. Camps are organized for emerging and U19 cricketers, and currently, a camp for 29 probable U19 women cricketers is underway. I foresee a significant number of talented batters and bowlers emerging for the women’s side in the next three to four years.”

Pakistan squad for the ODI series:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar

Series schedule:

3 December: 1st T20I, Dunedin (Pakistan women beat New Zealand women by seven wickets)

5 December: 2nd T20I, Dunedin (Pakistan women beat New Zealand women by 10 runs)

9 December: 3rd T20I, Queenstown (New Zealand women beat Pakistan women by six runs on DLS)

12 December: 1st ODI, Queenstown (11 a.m. local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

15 December: 2nd ODI, Christchurch (2 p.m. local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

18 December: 3rd ODI, Christchurch (2 p.m. local time) (ICC Women’s Championship).