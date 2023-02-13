Sadiq Sanjrani extends good wishes on start of PSL 8th edition

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday congratulated the nation on the start of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) 8th edition and extended good wishes to, especially foreign players of participating teams.

In a statement issued, he hoped that cricket fans will watch interesting matches.

The Senate chairman extended congratulations to the Pakistan Cricket Board, and added that organising PSL in Pakistan was a great success of PCB which had restored international cricket in Pakistan.

The Senate chairman said the successful organization of the event had highlighted the positive image of Pakistan.

He said the passion of patriotic Pakistanis for PSL was admirable as it brought smiles to the faces of the nation and the splendor of Pakistan’s stadiums was restored.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that cricket lovers would get a chance to enjoy the matches in a peaceful environment

and he was grateful to the foreign players for coming to Pakistan.