Rs13m gate money from 1st T20I match to be donated to PM’s relief fund: Ramiz Raja

KARACHI, Sep 21 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Wednesday announced a Rs13 million donation to the Prime Minister (PM)’s Relief Fund to help flood affected people.

He said, ‘The total gate money, collected from the 1st T20I match played between Pakistan and England, will be donated to PM’s Relief Fund.’

Ramiz Raja said that Cricket once again had played a significant role in uniting the nation.

He said that PCB was thankful to all the Cricket fans for their share in this great cause.

He further said that PCB stood shoulder to shoulder with all flood affectees in this difficult time.

PCB chief executive Faisal Hasnain also thanked the spectators of Karachi for their share to help the monsoon rains’ affectees.

It was an honour for PCB to donate a small share through the 1st T20I, he said adding that a small portion of assistance would help rehabilitate the flood affectees.

He appreciated the unity of the nation.