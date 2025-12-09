Rock & Sport Climbing Competition held to celebrate Int’l Mountain Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 09 (APP):The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) and National Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Federation commemorated International Mountain Day 2025 with great enthusiasm by organizing a Rock and Sport Climbing Competition here at the Pakistan Sports Complex Climbing Wall on Tuesday.

The event aimed to celebrate mountain culture, promote healthy sporting activities, and raise awareness about environmental conservation, in line with this year’s United Nations theme, “Glaciers matter for water, food and livelihoods in mountains and beyond.”

The opening ceremony was graced by prominent guests Shahid Islam, Deputy Director General, Pakistan Sports Board, and Nobukuni Shinohara, First Secretary, Embassy of Japan. They were warmly welcomed by Karrar Haidri, Senior Vice President, Alpine Club of Pakistan, and Najeeb Khattak, Convener & Head Coach, Pakistan National Sport Climbing Team. Souvenirs were presented to the guests, who inaugurated the competition.

In his welcome address, Karrar Haidri noted that the Alpine Club of Pakistan has been observing International Mountain Day continuously for the past 19 years. He recalled that the United Nations designated 11 December as International Mountain Day in 2003, following the observance of 2002 as the International Year of Mountains, to raise awareness about the critical importance of mountain ecosystems and the impacts of climate change.

Highlighting the theme of 2025, he emphasized that under the dynamic leadership of Major General Irfan Arshad Khan, HI(M), President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the federation is actively promoting climate awareness, athlete development, and sustainable mountain tourism across Pakistan.

Activities such as climbing competitions are an essential part of this outreach, engaging youth while spreading conservation awareness. He also expressed special gratitude to the Pakistan Sports Board and the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) for their institutional support in making the event possible.

The competition featured men’s and women’s categories in Speed Climbing and Rock Climbing, where athletes demonstrated outstanding technical ability, discipline, and sportsmanship. A notable highlight was the participation of Mr Karel of the Netherlands, emphasizing the growing international interest in Pakistan’s sport climbing ecosystem.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Najeeb Khattak congratulated the participants and reiterated that, under the guidance of Maj Gen Irfan Arshad Khan, ACP is working consistently to strengthen competitive climbing nationwide. He announced that a National Sport Climbing Championship will be organized soon and that the national climbing team is being prepared for participation in upcoming international competitions.

The event was successfully conducted by a professional technical team of former international athletes, including Sajid Aslam, Mushahid, Hanzala Hussain, and Ahmed Mujtaba (SNGPL).

The leadership of the Alpine Club of Pakistan expressed appreciation to the athletes, officials, organizing staff, and partner institutions for their valuable contributions and reaffirmed ACP’s commitment to promoting safe, inclusive, and environmentally responsible mountain sports throughout Pakistan.