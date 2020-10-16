By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP):Diamond Paints and Rijas Property Development registered victories in their respective matches of Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 to qualify for the final here at JP&CC on Friday.

On the other hand, FG Polo and Newage Cables qualified for the subsidiary final.

The first two-chukker match was played between Diamond Paints and Pebble Breaker under American system. Diamond Paints won the encounter by six and a half goal to three. From Diamond Paints, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed struck three while Saqib Khan Khakwani converted two and Bazil Faisal Khokhar scored one. From Pebble Breaker, Muhammad Raza banged in a brace and Bilal Noon hit one.

In the second match of the day, Rijas Property Development team outsmarted Pebble Breaker by four and a half goal to three. From Rijas, which had a half goal handicap, Ahmed Zubair Butt and Raja Arslan Najeeb slammed in two goals each. From Pebble Breaker, Muhammad Raza struck two and Mohsin Atta Khosa scored one. As Pebbles Breaker team lost both of it’s matches, thus Diamond Paints and Rijas made their ways into the main final, which will be played on Sunday.

The two slots in subsidiary final were earned by Newage Cables and FG Polo team. In the first match for the race of subsidiary final, Newage Cables outpaced Master Paints 5-0 while FG Polo team outsmarted Newage Cables by 5-2.