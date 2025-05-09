20.5 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 9, 2025
Sports

Remaining PSL 10 matches shifted to UAE: PCB

8
ISLAMABAD, May 09 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed that the remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 have been shifted to the United Arab Emirates.

In a brief statement, the PCB said that the following fixtures would be rescheduled accordingly: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, and Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators. The playoffs — including the Qualifier, Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2, and the Final — will also be played in the UAE.

“The exact schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course,” the board stated.

